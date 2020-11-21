Gebbia’s TD trifecta leads Oregon State, 31-27, over Cal

Sports

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Oregon State quarterback Tristan Gebbia passed for one touchdown, ran for another and was on the receiving end of a third score in the Beavers’ 31-27 victory over California on Saturday.

Gebbia is the first Pac-12 quarterback since 1996 to account for touchdowns via the air, ground and as a receiver.

Gebbia’s 1-yard touchdown run with 4:30 remaining, set up by Jesiah Irish’s blocked punt, gave Oregon State its final lead.

California drove to the Beavers’ 10 late in the fourth quarter, but on first-and-goal, Chase Garbers’ pass was tipped by Hamilcar Rashed Jr. and intercepted by fellow linebacker John McCartan.