Oregon State has record win over Northwest, 114-42

Sports

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Ethan Thompson scored 17 points and Oregon State cruised to a 114-42 win Friday over NAIA-member Northwest University, the largest margin of victory in Beavers history.

All 13 Oregon State players scored, six in double figures. The Beavers shot 66% from the field, made 10 of 18 from 3-point range and had a 37-26 advantage on the boards.

The Beavers had a 30-0 run in the first half, holding Northwest scoreless for 10 minutes.

While the Eagles were missing nine straight shots, the Beavers were 13 of 18. The score was 57-15 at the break.