No. 10 Oregon women open by downing Seattle 116-51

Sports

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Taylor Mikesell scored 28 points Saturday and No. 10 Oregon opened the season with a 116-51 win over Seattle.

Sedona Prince had 17 points for Oregon, which shot 53.1% from the field.

Lydia Giomi added 15 points and 13 rebounds. McKenzi Williams scored 20 points for Seattle, which shot 28.6% from the field.

Mikesell, a junior transfer from Maryland, made seven 3-pointers in the first half, helping the Ducks to a 71-25 lead at the break.