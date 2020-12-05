Utah survives late rally, edges Oregon State 30-24

Sports

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Ty Jordan ran for a career-high 167 yards and a touchdown Saturday night to help Utah survive a late rally and beat Oregon State 30-24 for its first win of the season.

The Utes (1-2, 1-2 Pac-12) piled up 229 rushing yards overall to snap a two-game losing streak. Jake Bentley added 174 yards and a touchdown through the air to lead Utah.

Chance Nolan threw for 202 yards and a touchdown and added 36 yards on the ground in his first career start. It wasn’t quite enough for the Beavers (2-3, 2-3 Pac-12) to overcome a sluggish start on offense.