Dante a perfect 10-for-10 as Oregon defeats Florida A&M 87-66

Sports

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — N’Faly Dante scored a career-high 22 points on 10-for-10 shooting — setting the Matthew Knight Arena record for field-goal percentage — and Oregon romped past Florida A&M 87-66 in a hastily scheduled game Wednesday night.

Chris Duarte added 23 points as he and Dante combined to make 20 of 24 field goals. The Ducks shot 60% percent (38-for-63) and had 20 assists.

The Oregon program record is 11 of 11 by Bryce Taylor against USC in the 2007 Pac-10 Tournament championship game.

The win is the 24th consecutive at home, second-longest streak in program history but still well short of the record 46 in a row (2015-17).

Evins Desir led the Rattlers with 12 points and six rebounds, while Johnny Brown added 11 points.