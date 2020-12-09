Skip to Content
Maxwell scores 34 to help Utah women beat No. 15 Oregon St. 85-79

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Brynna Maxwell scored 28 of her career-high 34 points in the second half and Utah bounced back from a 42-point loss in its season opener to beat No. 15 Oregon State 85-79 Tuesday night.

Maxwell made 10 of 15 from the field, 4 of 7 from 3-point range and 10 of 10 from the free-throw line. The Utes lost 85-43 to then-No. 10 Oregon in their opener.

Oregon State (3-1, 1-1) used an 18-6 run to close the third quarter and open the fourth to take a 68-65 lead with 6:27 to play, but Maxwell scored 12 points, and the Beavers were 2-of-9 shooting, from there.

Aleah Goodman made 7 of 10 from the field, including 5 of 7 from behind the arc, and finished with 20 points for Oregon State.

