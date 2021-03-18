Mtn. View ‘un-retires’ #44 football jersey for senior running back

Sports

Luke Roberts wears #44 in honor of his uncle, an '85 grad who died in military service

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The number 44 jersey had been retired for nearly 30 years at Mountain View High School. It's the only jersey number across all of the school's sports programs to ever be retired. That is, until they made a special exception, when one player made the varsity team.

Dave Roberts played running back and linebacker for the Cougars in the early to mid-80's, when the school's football program was just kicking off.

"He was definitely an all-league player," said Mark Roberts, Dave's youngest sibling. "He played in the Shrine game and he was all-state. He was a great football player."

After graduating in 1985, Dave entered the ROTC program at Oregon State University to become a pilot in the Navy.

Then, in 1992, when the Navy was conducting a training mission on Whidbey Island in Washington, there was an accident during a flight. Dave was a passenger, and died upon impact.

"One of the things the football coach at the time wanted to do was honor him for everything that he had accomplished here, and what Mountain View football was all about, and what Mountain View was all about," Mark Roberts told NewsChannel 21 Thursday afternoon. "They said Dave kind of represented all of that. So they retired his number."

The number was retired for nearly 30 years, until Mark's son and Dave's nephew, Luke, entered the program.

Now he proudly wears that #44 jersey, in his uncle's honor.

"I definitely play for more than myself when I'm out here," Luke said.

