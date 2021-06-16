AP source: Lillard tells USA Basketball he’s in for Olympics

Sports

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) -- Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard has told USA Basketball officials that he will play for the national team in this summer’s Tokyo Olympics, The Associated Press reported Wednesday, citing a person with knowledge of the decision.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the roster has not yet been publicly revealed.

USA Basketball plans on selecting its team in the coming weeks, then bringing the group to Las Vegas for a training camp that begins July 6.

Lillard has not previously played in the Olympics.