By
Published 5:49 PM

Eugene alpine skier heading to the 2022 Paralympics

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- For Ravi Drugan, what started as a dream to become a professional skateboarder in the X Games turned into something very unexpected.

“I was hit by a train when I was younger," Drugan said. "So when I first woke up, it was like 'Oh no, I must have broke my legs or something, right?' And it was like my dad who had to tell me like, 'Oh, no man, you lost your legs!'"

After becoming a double-amputee at 15 years old, Drugan would eventually would work to become a professional alpine Paralympic skier.

The Eugene resident will be competing in the 2022 Paralympics in Beijing, China, only weeks away.

As he's busy preparing for this incredible moment in his life, he also serves as an ambassador for Bend's BlackStrap Industries Inc., an eco-friendly outdoor gear business.

Bola Gbadebo

Bola Gbadebo is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Bola here.

