The Big Playback is back: Five C.O. football teams to host games Friday night

Sports

(Update: adding video and more information)

It's only been five months since Central Oregon students took the gridiron

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- This Friday will mark the first time in two years Central Oregon high schools have played football in September, though only five months since they hit the field for last year's delayed season.

Ten teams will take the gridiron this Friday: Bend, Crook County, Culver, La Pine, Madras, Mountain View, Redmond, Ridgeview, Summit and Sisters.

Five of those teams will be hosting home games: Bend, Crook County, La Pine, Madras and Sisters.

Just two weeks ago, the Bend and Mountain View high school teams had a COVID-19 outbreak which paused practices. Both teams are now back to full strength.

“It’s starting to feel like football season which is quite a blessing.” Bend Senior High coach Matt Craven said.

Mountain View head coach Brian Crum told NewsChannel 21 his team will be "ready to go."

Summit High School has not had any reported COVID-19 cases. Despite that, Head Coach Corben Hyatt told NewsChannel 21 making it through all scheduled nine games would be an accomplishment.

"Playing all the games this season would be huge," Hyatt said. "I've told the team that if we get nine games, that will be a major accomplishment. We have a real chance of winning the title, if we can stay healthy."

Hyatt said there are other challenges, including COVID, that could cancel games. There's also staffing shortages for bus drivers and referees according to Hyatt.

Craven said his team is taking the season "one week at a time."