Central Oregon group struggling to find enough basketball officials to cover school games

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Central Oregon Basketball Officials Association said Monday it suffered a 43% drop in officials this past season and is still in need of about 30 more for this upcoming season.

It says for the 2021/22 season, it currently has about 50 officials signed up, with a need for 80 to fully staff all the scheduled contests.

Since the start of the pandemic, most high school sports have struggled with filling official positions.

COBOA says with schools having a boys and girls basketball program, some with three teams each (varsity, junior varsity and freshman), there are more total teams and games to be covered, compared to some other sports.

The middle school season starts in November, with high school following in December.

If the demand is not met, officials say some games will have to be rescheduled or canceled.

And Central Oregon is far from alone.

Nationwide, there has been a steady decline of high school sports officials over the years. Last year, the decline of officials was unprecedented.

According to the Oregon School Activities Association, last year, Oregon suffered a drop of 26.4% in officials across all sports. Basketball was particularly hard-hit, going from 1,086 officials in 2019-20 to 632 this year, a 41.8 percent decline.

COBOA will have its first meeting Monday, Nov. 1 at 6:30 p.m. at the Mountain View High School Library.

For more information on how to become an official, contact Mike Smith at 541-389-5204 or mikesmithcoboa@gmail.com

Noah Chast will have more on the official struggle and comment from COBOA, tonight on NewsChannel 21 @ 5 on NBC.