La Pine Hawks football team ends tough season in top form, takes down Sisters Outlaws

(Updated: La Pine defeats Sisters 48-14)

Hawks win against Sisters puts the team above .500 for first time since 2017

La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The La Pine Hawks did not have the greatest start to the season.

The team had its first game canceled, then would lose two out of the first three games of the season.

But a three-game winning streak to end the season gives the Hawks their first above .500 season since 2017.

La Pine continued its dominant run, taking down the Outlaws 48-14 in the final game of the season.

La Pine could also get its highest OSAA 3A ranking since joining the class in 2014. The Hawks enter the playoffs on a three-game winning streak, outscoring their opponents 130-22.

The Sisters Outlaws finish the season 1-6, ranked outside the top-16 in the 3A class.