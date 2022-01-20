Skip to Content
Thursday’s Oregon prep basketball results

KTVZ file

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Canby 65, Lakeridge 44

Country Christian 53, Trinity 35

Crescent Valley 57, Central 40

Crook County 53, Ridgeview 36

Dayton 66, Amity 53

Delphian High School 53, Culver 14

Faith Bible 62, Gaston 35

Jordan Valley 67, Four Rivers Community School 62

Lake Oswego 62, Oregon City 38

Mannahouse Christian 41, Vernonia 36

Mountainside 46, Jesuit 43, OT

North Salem 69, West Albany 60

Open Door 46, N. Clackamas Christian 41

Redmond 65, Pendleton 33

Regis 76, Blanchet Catholic 53

Salem Academy 64, Santiam 46

Silverton 50, South Albany 34

Southridge 63, Westview 41

Stayton 62, Woodburn 42

Sunset 83, Aloha 58

West Salem 71, Mountain View 70

Westside Christian 53, Riverdale 33

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Alsea vs. Eddyville, ccd.

De La Salle vs. Catlin Gabel, ccd.

Mohawk vs. Crow, ccd.

Yamhill-Carlton vs. Scio, ccd.

___

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Crescent Valley 32, Central 21

Crook County 53, Ridgeview 48

Faith Bible 66, Gaston 31

Jesuit 50, Mountainside 44

Jordan Valley 46, Four Rivers Community School 8

Lakeridge 50, Canby 37

N. Clackamas Christian 26, Open Door 18

Neah-Kah-Nie 44, Knappa 38

Nestucca 48, Portland Christian 28

Oregon City 50, Lake Oswego 20

Salem Academy 61, Santiam 20

Sheldon 61, Grants Pass 29

Silverton 50, South Albany 22, 6OT

Stayton 40, Woodburn 31

Sunset 48, Aloha 23

Vernonia 46, Mannahouse Christian 15

West Linn 49, St. Mary's Academy 42

Westview 55, Southridge 20

Willamette 44, Roseburg 29

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Alsea vs. Eddyville, ccd.

De La Salle vs. Catlin Gabel, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

