Thursday’s Oregon prep basketball results
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Canby 65, Lakeridge 44
Country Christian 53, Trinity 35
Crescent Valley 57, Central 40
Crook County 53, Ridgeview 36
Dayton 66, Amity 53
Delphian High School 53, Culver 14
Faith Bible 62, Gaston 35
Jordan Valley 67, Four Rivers Community School 62
Lake Oswego 62, Oregon City 38
Mannahouse Christian 41, Vernonia 36
Mountainside 46, Jesuit 43, OT
North Salem 69, West Albany 60
Open Door 46, N. Clackamas Christian 41
Redmond 65, Pendleton 33
Regis 76, Blanchet Catholic 53
Salem Academy 64, Santiam 46
Silverton 50, South Albany 34
Southridge 63, Westview 41
Stayton 62, Woodburn 42
Sunset 83, Aloha 58
West Salem 71, Mountain View 70
Westside Christian 53, Riverdale 33
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Alsea vs. Eddyville, ccd.
De La Salle vs. Catlin Gabel, ccd.
Mohawk vs. Crow, ccd.
Yamhill-Carlton vs. Scio, ccd.
___
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Crescent Valley 32, Central 21
Crook County 53, Ridgeview 48
Faith Bible 66, Gaston 31
Jesuit 50, Mountainside 44
Jordan Valley 46, Four Rivers Community School 8
Lakeridge 50, Canby 37
N. Clackamas Christian 26, Open Door 18
Neah-Kah-Nie 44, Knappa 38
Nestucca 48, Portland Christian 28
Oregon City 50, Lake Oswego 20
Salem Academy 61, Santiam 20
Sheldon 61, Grants Pass 29
Silverton 50, South Albany 22, 6OT
Stayton 40, Woodburn 31
Sunset 48, Aloha 23
Vernonia 46, Mannahouse Christian 15
West Linn 49, St. Mary's Academy 42
Westview 55, Southridge 20
Willamette 44, Roseburg 29
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Alsea vs. Eddyville, ccd.
De La Salle vs. Catlin Gabel, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
