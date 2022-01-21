Friday’s Oregon prep basketball results
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adrian 73, Huntington 23
Astoria 77, Tillamook 48
Baker 70, Ontario 21
Bandon 53, Toledo 47
Banks 71, Valley Catholic 46
Bend 44, McNary 25
Bonanza 74, Lakeview 51
Brookings-Harbor 61, Sutherlin 39
Burns 49, Irrigon 21
Cascade 50, Newport 39
Cascade Christian 66, Douglas 47
Central Catholic 65, Centennial 36
Century 68, Sherwood 65
Churchill 62, Crater 46
Corbett 74, Molalla 57
Country Christian 63, St. Stephens Academy 30
Crosspoint Christian 32, Central Christian 15
Damascus Christian 58, Southwest Christian 27
Days Creek 80, Glendale 42
Eagle Point 46, North Eugene 43
Estacada 65, Madras 56
Forest Grove 58, Liberty 52
Grant 71, Roosevelt 69
Jordan Valley 52, Prairie City 44
Junction City 60, Cottage Grove 44
Klamath 86, Phoenix 78
Lincoln 65, Benson 58
Marshfield 61, Marist 56
McMinnville 54, Newberg 43
N. Clackamas Christian 36, Grand View Christian 24
Nelson 45, Clackamas 41
Nixyaawii 88, Joseph 60
North Marion 63, Gladstone 60
Oakland 65, Monroe 52
Philomath 52, Sisters 24
Pine Eagle 77, Griswold 16
Pleasant Hill 55, Harrisburg 43
Regis 65, Central Linn 52
Riddle 78, North Douglas 75
Scappoose 50, Hillsboro 25
Skyview, Wash. 67, Hood River 62
South Umpqua 70, St. Mary's 60
Sprague 92, McKay 33
St. Paul 51, Jewell 31
Summit 80, South Salem 50
Trinity Lutheran 76, Chiloquin 43
Umpqua Valley Christian 57, New Hope Christian 48
Vale 57, Riverside 24
Wells 66, McDaniel 52
West Salem 54, Mountain View 50
Wilsonville 61, Putnam 29
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Condon vs. Dufur, ccd.
Elgin vs. Cove, ccd.
Illinois Valley vs. Glide, ccd.
Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler vs. Horizon Christian Hood River, ccd.
Oakridge vs. Lowell, ccd.
Sherman vs. Klickwood, Wash., ccd.
South Wasco County vs. Ione/Arlington, ccd.
Trout Lake, Wash. vs. Echo, ccd.
Waldport vs. Reedsport, ccd.
___
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adrian 58, Huntington 24
Astoria 60, Tillamook 15
Baker 69, Ontario 16
Bandon 56, Toledo 26
Central Christian 33, Crosspoint Christian 20
Central Linn 50, Regis 28
Churchill 39, Crater 34
Clackamas 78, Nelson 35
Corbett 61, Molalla 42
Damascus Christian 56, Southwest Christian 22
Douglas 67, Cascade Christian 25
Elgin 35, Cove 29
Forest Grove 49, Liberty 39
Grant 55, Roosevelt 38
Griswold 40, Pine Eagle 36
Harrisburg 37, Pleasant Hill 29
Hillsboro 40, Scappoose 33
Hood River 46, Condon 31
Jefferson 56, East Linn Christian 44
Junction City 43, Cottage Grove 34
Klamath 49, Phoenix 40
Lakeview 50, Bonanza 31
Madras 60, Estacada 30
McMinnville 51, Newberg 33
McNary 37, Bend 26
N. Clackamas Christian 32, Grand View Christian 12
Nixyaawii 64, Joseph 30
North Valley 65, Henley 63
Pendleton 49, Redmond 24
Perrydale 44, Willamette Valley Christian 13
Philomath 50, Sisters 25
Santiam Christian 59, La Pine 13
South Medford 74, Willamette 45
South Salem 63, Summit 60
South Umpqua 49, St. Mary's 45
St. Helens 50, Parkrose 17
Taft 45, Warrenton 32
Thurston 39, North Bend 28
Trinity Lutheran 58, Chiloquin 34
Umpqua Valley Christian 52, New Hope Christian 22
Union 35, Stanfield 29
Vale 33, Riverside 25
Wells 47, McDaniel 24
West Salem 54, Mountain View 50
Wilsonville 50, Putnam 43
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Burns vs. Irrigon, ccd.
Condon vs. Dufur, ccd.
Country Christian vs. St. Stephens Academy, ccd.
Illinois Valley vs. Glide, ccd.
Jordan Valley vs. Prairie City, ccd.
Milo Adventist vs. Prospect, ccd.
Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler vs. Horizon Christian Hood River, ccd.
Monument/Dayville vs. Crane, ccd.
Oakridge vs. Lowell, ccd.
Pacific vs. Yoncalla, ccd.
Trout Lake, Wash. vs. Echo, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
