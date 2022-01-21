Skip to Content
Sports
By
Published 10:10 PM

Friday’s Oregon prep basketball results

KTVZ file

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adrian 73, Huntington 23

Astoria 77, Tillamook 48

Baker 70, Ontario 21

Bandon 53, Toledo 47

Banks 71, Valley Catholic 46

Bend 44, McNary 25

Bonanza 74, Lakeview 51

Brookings-Harbor 61, Sutherlin 39

Burns 49, Irrigon 21

Cascade 50, Newport 39

Cascade Christian 66, Douglas 47

Central Catholic 65, Centennial 36

Century 68, Sherwood 65

Churchill 62, Crater 46

Corbett 74, Molalla 57

Country Christian 63, St. Stephens Academy 30

Crosspoint Christian 32, Central Christian 15

Damascus Christian 58, Southwest Christian 27

Days Creek 80, Glendale 42

Eagle Point 46, North Eugene 43

Estacada 65, Madras 56

Forest Grove 58, Liberty 52

Grant 71, Roosevelt 69

Jordan Valley 52, Prairie City 44

Junction City 60, Cottage Grove 44

Klamath 86, Phoenix 78

Lincoln 65, Benson 58

Marshfield 61, Marist 56

McMinnville 54, Newberg 43

N. Clackamas Christian 36, Grand View Christian 24

Nelson 45, Clackamas 41

Nixyaawii 88, Joseph 60

North Marion 63, Gladstone 60

Oakland 65, Monroe 52

Philomath 52, Sisters 24

Pine Eagle 77, Griswold 16

Pleasant Hill 55, Harrisburg 43

Regis 65, Central Linn 52

Riddle 78, North Douglas 75

Scappoose 50, Hillsboro 25

Skyview, Wash. 67, Hood River 62

South Umpqua 70, St. Mary's 60

Sprague 92, McKay 33

St. Paul 51, Jewell 31

Summit 80, South Salem 50

Trinity Lutheran 76, Chiloquin 43

Umpqua Valley Christian 57, New Hope Christian 48

Vale 57, Riverside 24

Wells 66, McDaniel 52

West Salem 54, Mountain View 50

Wilsonville 61, Putnam 29

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Condon vs. Dufur, ccd.

Elgin vs. Cove, ccd.

Illinois Valley vs. Glide, ccd.

Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler vs. Horizon Christian Hood River, ccd.

Oakridge vs. Lowell, ccd.

Sherman vs. Klickwood, Wash., ccd.

South Wasco County vs. Ione/Arlington, ccd.

Trout Lake, Wash. vs. Echo, ccd.

Waldport vs. Reedsport, ccd.

___

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adrian 58, Huntington 24

Astoria 60, Tillamook 15

Baker 69, Ontario 16

Bandon 56, Toledo 26

Central Christian 33, Crosspoint Christian 20

Central Linn 50, Regis 28

Churchill 39, Crater 34

Clackamas 78, Nelson 35

Corbett 61, Molalla 42

Damascus Christian 56, Southwest Christian 22

Douglas 67, Cascade Christian 25

Elgin 35, Cove 29

Forest Grove 49, Liberty 39

Grant 55, Roosevelt 38

Griswold 40, Pine Eagle 36

Harrisburg 37, Pleasant Hill 29

Hillsboro 40, Scappoose 33

Hood River 46, Condon 31

Jefferson 56, East Linn Christian 44

Junction City 43, Cottage Grove 34

Klamath 49, Phoenix 40

Lakeview 50, Bonanza 31

Madras 60, Estacada 30

McMinnville 51, Newberg 33

McNary 37, Bend 26

N. Clackamas Christian 32, Grand View Christian 12

Nixyaawii 64, Joseph 30

North Valley 65, Henley 63

Pendleton 49, Redmond 24

Perrydale 44, Willamette Valley Christian 13

Philomath 50, Sisters 25

Santiam Christian 59, La Pine 13

South Medford 74, Willamette 45

South Salem 63, Summit 60

South Umpqua 49, St. Mary's 45

St. Helens 50, Parkrose 17

Taft 45, Warrenton 32

Thurston 39, North Bend 28

Trinity Lutheran 58, Chiloquin 34

Umpqua Valley Christian 52, New Hope Christian 22

Union 35, Stanfield 29

Vale 33, Riverside 25

Wells 47, McDaniel 24

West Salem 54, Mountain View 50

Wilsonville 50, Putnam 43

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Burns vs. Irrigon, ccd.

Condon vs. Dufur, ccd.

Country Christian vs. St. Stephens Academy, ccd.

Illinois Valley vs. Glide, ccd.

Jordan Valley vs. Prairie City, ccd.

Milo Adventist vs. Prospect, ccd.

Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler vs. Horizon Christian Hood River, ccd.

Monument/Dayville vs. Crane, ccd.

Oakridge vs. Lowell, ccd.

Pacific vs. Yoncalla, ccd.

Trout Lake, Wash. vs. Echo, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Sports

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content