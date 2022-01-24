Skip to Content
Sports
By
New
Published 11:51 PM

Monday’s prep basketball scores

KTVZ file

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bend 74, South Salem 48

Corvallis 63, South Albany 42

Faith Bible 51, Neah-Kah-Nie 40

Falls City 60, C.S. Lewis Academy/Veritas 41

Gold Beach 79, Myrtle Point 56

La Salle 69, Hillsboro 58

Milwaukie Academy Of The Arts 61, Putnam 57

Monroe 76, Oakridge 20

Mountain View 82, McKay 48

Perrydale 42, St. Paul 24

Salem Academy 60, Colton 22

Silverton 58, Crescent Valley 52

Summit 63, West Salem 51

Vernonia 73, Gaston 16

Willamette Valley Christian 52, Oregon School for Deaf 21

Willamina 56, Rainier 50

Wilsonville 69, St. Helens 27

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Country Christian vs. Life Christian, ccd.

___

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Country Christian 56, Life Christian 15

Crane 54, Prairie City 40

Faith Bible 55, Neah-Kah-Nie 34

Falls City 24, C.S. Lewis Academy/Veritas 21

Gervais 46, Sheridan 22

Gresham 51, Estacada 50, OT

Lebanon 61, Dallas 29

Nelson 64, Central Catholic 57, OT

Oakridge 45, Monroe 39

Silverton 49, Crescent Valley 34

St. Paul 48, Perrydale 32

Tualatin 43, McMinnville 25

Vernonia 44, Gaston 20

West Albany 61, Central 48

Willamette Valley Christian 38, Oregon School for Deaf 9

Willamina 56, Rainier 33

Wilsonville 66, St. Helens 19

Yamhill-Carlton 50, Scio 33

Yoncalla 41, Days Creek 17

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Sports

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content