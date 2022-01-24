Monday’s prep basketball scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bend 74, South Salem 48
Corvallis 63, South Albany 42
Faith Bible 51, Neah-Kah-Nie 40
Falls City 60, C.S. Lewis Academy/Veritas 41
Gold Beach 79, Myrtle Point 56
La Salle 69, Hillsboro 58
Milwaukie Academy Of The Arts 61, Putnam 57
Monroe 76, Oakridge 20
Mountain View 82, McKay 48
Perrydale 42, St. Paul 24
Salem Academy 60, Colton 22
Silverton 58, Crescent Valley 52
Summit 63, West Salem 51
Vernonia 73, Gaston 16
Willamette Valley Christian 52, Oregon School for Deaf 21
Willamina 56, Rainier 50
Wilsonville 69, St. Helens 27
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Country Christian vs. Life Christian, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Country Christian 56, Life Christian 15
Crane 54, Prairie City 40
Faith Bible 55, Neah-Kah-Nie 34
Falls City 24, C.S. Lewis Academy/Veritas 21
Gervais 46, Sheridan 22
Gresham 51, Estacada 50, OT
Lebanon 61, Dallas 29
Nelson 64, Central Catholic 57, OT
Oakridge 45, Monroe 39
Silverton 49, Crescent Valley 34
St. Paul 48, Perrydale 32
Tualatin 43, McMinnville 25
Vernonia 44, Gaston 20
West Albany 61, Central 48
Willamette Valley Christian 38, Oregon School for Deaf 9
Willamina 56, Rainier 33
Wilsonville 66, St. Helens 19
Yamhill-Carlton 50, Scio 33
Yoncalla 41, Days Creek 17
