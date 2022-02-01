High Desert Stampede rodeo returns to Redmond in late March, expands to 4 nights

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Coastal High Desert Stampede is returning to beautiful Redmond, Oregon this March. This annual PRCA NFR Playoff Series ProRodeo stop is back bigger than ever as one of the top 60 rodeos in the country.

We are expanding to four nights to give contestants and fans additional opportunities to participate. Join us live and in-person March 23, 24, 25 & 26, 2022 at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center’s First Interstate Bank Center. Let's rodeo!

The Coastal High Desert Stampede Professional Rodeo Cowboy’s Association (PRCA) NFR Playoff Series kicks off professional rodeo for the entire west coast each year. This exciting new series highlights the biggest rodeos in the nation and provides top Wrangler National Finals Rodeo hopefuls the best opportunity to punch their ticket to Las Vegas in December.

“We’re honored to be the first NFR Playoff Series rodeo to occur in the Columbia River Circuit”, said Board Chairman Denis Fast. Continuing, “The Series guarantees that we will be featured nationwide on the Cowboy Channel, bringing greater awareness about Central Oregon while providing more value to our sponsors.”

Each of the three fast-paced performances at the High Desert Stampede are composed of eight professional rodeo events including: Bull, Saddle Bronc and Bareback riding, Team and Tie-down Roping, Steer Wrestling, Barrel Racing and now Breakaway Roping. This year,

The Coastal High Desert Stampede will start on Wednesday, March 23, with a “Broncs, Bulls & Brawn” special section. This fourth night is a special performance of rough stock rodeo, featuring more of our outstanding animal athletes, as well as the likes of all three Wright brothers last year.

Rodeo tickets are on sale now at Coastal on Highway 97 in Redmond and online at www.highdesertstampede.com. General Admission and Reserved Seating tickets are both available now. Tickets start at $20 and are expected to sell quickly. See you at the rodeo!