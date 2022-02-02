Wednesday’s Oregon prep basketball scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Barlow 55, Clackamas 40
Cascade Christian 54, Sutherlin 34
Centennial 45, Reynolds 42
Central Catholic 69, Gresham 41
Central Catholic 69, Sandy 41
Corbett 60, Estacada 49
Cove 50, Pine Eagle 41
David Douglas 77, Gresham 56
Douglas 58, South Umpqua 56
Eddyville 56, McKenzie 13
Gladstone 62, Madras 51
Glendale 64, Powers 35
Illinois Valley 62, Rogue River 28
Joseph 41, Imbler 38
Kennedy 61, Delphian High School 39
Knappa def. Gaston, forfeit
Perrydale 48, Jewell 24
Prairie City 70, Long Creek/Ukiah 26
Salem Academy 61, North Douglas 31
Santiam 60, Culver 38
Sheridan 71, Western Christian High School 64
Triangle Lake 72, Crow 29
Waldport 56, Reedsport 31
Westside Christian 56, Creswell 32
Willamette Valley Christian 48, St. Paul 44
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Junction City vs. Siuslaw, ccd.
Ontario vs. Burns, ccd.
___
