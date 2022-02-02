Skip to Content
Sports
By
Published 11:28 PM

Wednesday’s Oregon prep basketball scores

KTVZ file

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Barlow 55, Clackamas 40

Cascade Christian 54, Sutherlin 34

Centennial 45, Reynolds 42

Central Catholic 69, Gresham 41

Central Catholic 69, Sandy 41

Corbett 60, Estacada 49

Cove 50, Pine Eagle 41

David Douglas 77, Gresham 56

Douglas 58, South Umpqua 56

Eddyville 56, McKenzie 13

Gladstone 62, Madras 51

Glendale 64, Powers 35

Illinois Valley 62, Rogue River 28

Joseph 41, Imbler 38

Kennedy 61, Delphian High School 39

Knappa def. Gaston, forfeit

Perrydale 48, Jewell 24

Prairie City 70, Long Creek/Ukiah 26

Salem Academy 61, North Douglas 31

Santiam 60, Culver 38

Sheridan 71, Western Christian High School 64

Triangle Lake 72, Crow 29

Waldport 56, Reedsport 31

Westside Christian 56, Creswell 32

Willamette Valley Christian 48, St. Paul 44

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Junction City vs. Siuslaw, ccd.

Ontario vs. Burns, ccd.

___

Sports

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content