Sports
Thursday’s Oregon prep basketball scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alsea 48, Siletz Valley 45

Amity 59, Yamhill-Carlton 40

Central Linn 57, Lowell 43

Cleveland 66, Roosevelt 54

Columbia Christian def. Nestucca, forfeit

Crosshill Christian 54, Livingstone 27

Delphian High School 48, Santiam 39

East Linn Christian 80, Oakridge 37

Faith Bible 54, Vernonia 40

Falls City 54, C.S. Lewis Academy/Veritas 24

Four Rivers Community School 57, Monument/Dayville 23

Henley 70, Phoenix 40

Hillsboro 56, St. Helens 35

Jefferson 75, Monroe 48

Jewell 64, Oregon School for Deaf 30

Jordan Valley 39, Huntington 31

Joseph 54, Griswold 25

Knappa 85, Portland Christian 29

Mannahouse Christian 63, Neah-Kah-Nie 41

Marist 70, North Eugene 42

McNary 58, McKay 31

Mohawk 71, McKenzie 5

Mountain View 63, Bend 60

N. Clackamas Christian 53, Life Christian 12

Oakland 57, Regis 51

Putnam 51, Parkrose 44

Rogue Valley Adventist 66, Gilchrist 23

Scappoose 54, La Salle 52

South Eugene 59, Sheldon 54

Stayton 52, Sisters 28

Summit 79, Sprague 53

Tigard 54, Oregon City 41

Triangle Lake 51, Eddyville 46

Tualatin 71, Lakeridge 62

West Linn 76, Lake Oswego 69

West Salem 58, South Salem 53

Western Christian High School 80, Gervais 51

Wilsonville 65, Milwaukie Academy Of The Arts 36

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Sheridan vs. Salem Academy, ccd.

___

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alsea 48, Siletz Valley 20

Amity 41, Yamhill-Carlton 22

Bend 32, Mountain View 30

Benson 68, Grant 51

Canby 51, St. Mary's Academy 32

Cascade 58, Newport 36

Central Linn 42, Lowell 33

Cleveland 56, Roosevelt 20

Colton 47, Culver 16

Crane 66, Nixyaawii 43

Crow 31, Mapleton 24

Faith Bible 45, Vernonia 40

Falls City 25, C.S. Lewis 24

Four Rivers Community School 32, Monument/Dayville 16

Gervais 50, Western Christian High School 36

Henley 52, Phoenix 40

Jefferson 49, Monroe 47

Jordan Valley 47, Huntington 22

Joseph 49, Griswold 35

La Salle 71, Scappoose 17

Life Christian 34, N. Clackamas Christian 12

Livingstone 58, Crosshill Christian 50

Mohawk 53, McKenzie 7

Oakland 35, Regis 27

Oakridge 36, East Linn Christian 25

Oregon City 50, Tigard 28

Pacific 35, Riddle 23

Salem Academy 70, Sheridan 22

Scio 43, Blanchet Catholic 29

Sheldon 48, South Eugene 40

St. Helens 57, Hillsboro 34

Stayton 48, Sisters 35

The Dalles 49, Hood River 38

Tualatin 39, Lakeridge 28

West Linn 48, Lake Oswego 16

West Salem 57, South Salem 48

Wilsonville 47, Milwaukie Academy Of The Arts 44

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

