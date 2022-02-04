Thursday’s Oregon prep basketball scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alsea 48, Siletz Valley 45
Amity 59, Yamhill-Carlton 40
Central Linn 57, Lowell 43
Cleveland 66, Roosevelt 54
Columbia Christian def. Nestucca, forfeit
Crosshill Christian 54, Livingstone 27
Delphian High School 48, Santiam 39
East Linn Christian 80, Oakridge 37
Faith Bible 54, Vernonia 40
Falls City 54, C.S. Lewis Academy/Veritas 24
Four Rivers Community School 57, Monument/Dayville 23
Henley 70, Phoenix 40
Hillsboro 56, St. Helens 35
Jefferson 75, Monroe 48
Jewell 64, Oregon School for Deaf 30
Jordan Valley 39, Huntington 31
Joseph 54, Griswold 25
Knappa 85, Portland Christian 29
Mannahouse Christian 63, Neah-Kah-Nie 41
Marist 70, North Eugene 42
McNary 58, McKay 31
Mohawk 71, McKenzie 5
Mountain View 63, Bend 60
N. Clackamas Christian 53, Life Christian 12
Oakland 57, Regis 51
Putnam 51, Parkrose 44
Rogue Valley Adventist 66, Gilchrist 23
Scappoose 54, La Salle 52
South Eugene 59, Sheldon 54
Stayton 52, Sisters 28
Summit 79, Sprague 53
Tigard 54, Oregon City 41
Triangle Lake 51, Eddyville 46
Tualatin 71, Lakeridge 62
West Linn 76, Lake Oswego 69
West Salem 58, South Salem 53
Western Christian High School 80, Gervais 51
Wilsonville 65, Milwaukie Academy Of The Arts 36
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Sheridan vs. Salem Academy, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alsea 48, Siletz Valley 20
Amity 41, Yamhill-Carlton 22
Bend 32, Mountain View 30
Benson 68, Grant 51
Canby 51, St. Mary's Academy 32
Cascade 58, Newport 36
Central Linn 42, Lowell 33
Cleveland 56, Roosevelt 20
Colton 47, Culver 16
Crane 66, Nixyaawii 43
Crow 31, Mapleton 24
Faith Bible 45, Vernonia 40
Falls City 25, C.S. Lewis 24
Four Rivers Community School 32, Monument/Dayville 16
Gervais 50, Western Christian High School 36
Henley 52, Phoenix 40
Jefferson 49, Monroe 47
Jordan Valley 47, Huntington 22
Joseph 49, Griswold 35
La Salle 71, Scappoose 17
Life Christian 34, N. Clackamas Christian 12
Livingstone 58, Crosshill Christian 50
Mohawk 53, McKenzie 7
Oakland 35, Regis 27
Oakridge 36, East Linn Christian 25
Oregon City 50, Tigard 28
Pacific 35, Riddle 23
Salem Academy 70, Sheridan 22
Scio 43, Blanchet Catholic 29
Sheldon 48, South Eugene 40
St. Helens 57, Hillsboro 34
Stayton 48, Sisters 35
The Dalles 49, Hood River 38
Tualatin 39, Lakeridge 28
West Linn 48, Lake Oswego 16
West Salem 57, South Salem 48
Wilsonville 47, Milwaukie Academy Of The Arts 44
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
