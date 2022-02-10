Skip to Content
By
Published 9:52 PM

Thursday’s Oregon prep basketball scores

KTVZ file

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams Central 63, Lexington 51

Ashland-Greenwood 63, Nebraska City 38

Aurora 43, Crete 32

Bloomfield 67, Creighton 44

Boone Central 63, Grand Island Northwest 46

Bridgeport 47, Morrill 19

Clarkson/Leigh 54, Stanton 39

Diller-Odell 53, Lawrence-Nelson 52

Elgin Public/Pope John 73, Summerland 38

Falls City 56, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 40

Fort Calhoun 76, Tekamah-Herman 51

Freeman 67, Johnson-Brock 33

Friend 58, Meridian 44

Grand Island Central Catholic 58, Hastings St. Cecilia 31

Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo. 66, Sioux County 42

Hartington Cedar Catholic 59, Battle Creek 39

Hay Springs 49, Crawford 35

Howells/Dodge 50, North Bend Central 47

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 58, Twin River 31

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 67, Wisner-Pilger 59

Lincoln Lutheran 43, Auburn 42

Lincoln Southeast 54, Columbus 44

Madison 56, David City 26

McCook 68, Gering 56

Mead 46, Elmwood-Murdock 29

Medicine Valley 57, Maxwell 45

Millard South 56, Lincoln Northeast 52

Millard West 58, Millard North 56

Minden 67, Wood River 21

Nebraska Christian 67, Palmer 12

North Central 54, Valentine 33

North Platte 81, Scottsbluff 79, OT

North Platte St. Patrick's 51, Hershey 47

Omaha Nation 57, Pender 40

Osmond 47, Winside 39

Palmyra 47, Pawnee City 23

Paxton 58, Sutherland 23

Perkins County 59, Alliance 48

Pierce 69, Guardian Angels 42

Platteview 74, Douglas County West 60

Ralston 50, Schuyler 32

Red Cloud 43, Deshler 36

Riverside 64, Spalding Academy 46

Seward 55, Wayne 51

Silver Lake 44, Giltner 34

St. Mary's 65, West Holt 50

Wahoo 71, Plattsmouth 46

Waverly 56, Hastings 43

Winnebago 79, Santee 63

___

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Country Christian 41, Colton 39

Eddyville 68, McKenzie 17

Faith Bible 49, Portland Christian 9

Forest Grove 40, Hillsboro 22

Gresham 44, Reynolds 31

Jordan Valley 38, Vale 30

Lakeview 50, Illinois Valley 17

Newberg 42, Century 32

Philomath 54, Newport 16

Prairie City 34, Huntington 18

Regis 37, Oakridge 29

Ridgeview 33, Crook County 25

Rogue Valley Adventist 40, North Lake/Paisley 24

Sherwood 56, Liberty 44

South Salem 70, Summit 54

Southwest Christian 39, Life Christian 25

Thurston 45, Eagle Point 40

Umatilla 37, Irrigon 30

Umpqua Valley Christian 58, Powers 39

West Salem 59, Mountain View 41

Western Christian High School def. Kennedy, forfeit

Yamhill-Carlton 61, Blanchet Catholic 31

Yoncalla 38, Pacific 21

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Alsea vs. Mapleton, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

