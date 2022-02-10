Thursday’s Oregon prep basketball scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adams Central 63, Lexington 51
Ashland-Greenwood 63, Nebraska City 38
Aurora 43, Crete 32
Bloomfield 67, Creighton 44
Boone Central 63, Grand Island Northwest 46
Bridgeport 47, Morrill 19
Clarkson/Leigh 54, Stanton 39
Diller-Odell 53, Lawrence-Nelson 52
Elgin Public/Pope John 73, Summerland 38
Falls City 56, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 40
Fort Calhoun 76, Tekamah-Herman 51
Freeman 67, Johnson-Brock 33
Friend 58, Meridian 44
Grand Island Central Catholic 58, Hastings St. Cecilia 31
Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo. 66, Sioux County 42
Hartington Cedar Catholic 59, Battle Creek 39
Hay Springs 49, Crawford 35
Howells/Dodge 50, North Bend Central 47
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 58, Twin River 31
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 67, Wisner-Pilger 59
Lincoln Lutheran 43, Auburn 42
Lincoln Southeast 54, Columbus 44
Madison 56, David City 26
McCook 68, Gering 56
Mead 46, Elmwood-Murdock 29
Medicine Valley 57, Maxwell 45
Millard South 56, Lincoln Northeast 52
Millard West 58, Millard North 56
Minden 67, Wood River 21
Nebraska Christian 67, Palmer 12
North Central 54, Valentine 33
North Platte 81, Scottsbluff 79, OT
North Platte St. Patrick's 51, Hershey 47
Omaha Nation 57, Pender 40
Osmond 47, Winside 39
Palmyra 47, Pawnee City 23
Paxton 58, Sutherland 23
Perkins County 59, Alliance 48
Pierce 69, Guardian Angels 42
Platteview 74, Douglas County West 60
Ralston 50, Schuyler 32
Red Cloud 43, Deshler 36
Riverside 64, Spalding Academy 46
Seward 55, Wayne 51
Silver Lake 44, Giltner 34
St. Mary's 65, West Holt 50
Wahoo 71, Plattsmouth 46
Waverly 56, Hastings 43
Winnebago 79, Santee 63
___
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Country Christian 41, Colton 39
Eddyville 68, McKenzie 17
Faith Bible 49, Portland Christian 9
Forest Grove 40, Hillsboro 22
Gresham 44, Reynolds 31
Jordan Valley 38, Vale 30
Lakeview 50, Illinois Valley 17
Newberg 42, Century 32
Philomath 54, Newport 16
Prairie City 34, Huntington 18
Regis 37, Oakridge 29
Ridgeview 33, Crook County 25
Rogue Valley Adventist 40, North Lake/Paisley 24
Sherwood 56, Liberty 44
South Salem 70, Summit 54
Southwest Christian 39, Life Christian 25
Thurston 45, Eagle Point 40
Umatilla 37, Irrigon 30
Umpqua Valley Christian 58, Powers 39
West Salem 59, Mountain View 41
Western Christian High School def. Kennedy, forfeit
Yamhill-Carlton 61, Blanchet Catholic 31
Yoncalla 38, Pacific 21
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Alsea vs. Mapleton, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments