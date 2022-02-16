Skip to Content
Wednesday’s Oregon prep basketball scores

KTVZ file

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Beaverton 73, Aloha 30

Brookings-Harbor 52, St. Mary's 47

C.S. Lewis Academy/Veritas 38, Livingstone 28

Cascade Christian 61, Sutherlin 24

Columbia Christian 54, Faith Bible 46

Creswell 65, La Pine 47

Days Creek 59, Umpqua Valley Christian 44

Douglas 58, South Umpqua 52

East Linn Christian 44, Oakland 26

Elkton 52, Camas Valley 36

Gold Beach 51, Toledo 39

Ione/Arlington 61, Echo 60

Jesuit 64, Mountainside 53

Jewell 53, Oregon School for Deaf 10

Lincoln 92, McDaniel 55

Roosevelt 73, Benson 49

Santiam Christian 68, Harrisburg 50

South Wasco County 56, Condon 49

Southridge 64, Westview 59

Triangle Lake 45, Eddyville 34

West Salem 83, South Salem 41

Western Christian High School 59, Kennedy 47

___

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Beaverton 77, Aloha 24

Benson 107, Roosevelt 15

Brookings-Harbor 38, St. Mary's 28

Creswell 56, La Pine 21

Douglas 70, South Umpqua 21

Illinois Valley 56, Rogue River 27

Jefferson 54, Oakridge 37

Jesuit 44, Mountainside 32

Jewell 43, Oregon School for Deaf 7

Lebanon 53, Central 47

Lincoln 40, McDaniel 27

Livingstone 44, C.S. Lewis Academy/Veritas 18

Santiam Christian 48, Harrisburg 40

South Salem 52, West Salem 50, OT

Sutherlin 54, Cascade Christian 26

Umpqua Valley Christian 70, Powers 47

Wells 44, Cleveland 22

Westview 52, Southridge 38

Yoncalla 25, New Hope Christian 21

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

