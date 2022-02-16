Wednesday’s Oregon prep basketball scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Beaverton 73, Aloha 30
Brookings-Harbor 52, St. Mary's 47
C.S. Lewis Academy/Veritas 38, Livingstone 28
Cascade Christian 61, Sutherlin 24
Columbia Christian 54, Faith Bible 46
Creswell 65, La Pine 47
Days Creek 59, Umpqua Valley Christian 44
Douglas 58, South Umpqua 52
East Linn Christian 44, Oakland 26
Elkton 52, Camas Valley 36
Gold Beach 51, Toledo 39
Ione/Arlington 61, Echo 60
Jesuit 64, Mountainside 53
Jewell 53, Oregon School for Deaf 10
Lincoln 92, McDaniel 55
Roosevelt 73, Benson 49
Santiam Christian 68, Harrisburg 50
South Wasco County 56, Condon 49
Southridge 64, Westview 59
Triangle Lake 45, Eddyville 34
West Salem 83, South Salem 41
Western Christian High School 59, Kennedy 47
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Beaverton 77, Aloha 24
Benson 107, Roosevelt 15
Brookings-Harbor 38, St. Mary's 28
Creswell 56, La Pine 21
Douglas 70, South Umpqua 21
Illinois Valley 56, Rogue River 27
Jefferson 54, Oakridge 37
Jesuit 44, Mountainside 32
Jewell 43, Oregon School for Deaf 7
Lebanon 53, Central 47
Lincoln 40, McDaniel 27
Livingstone 44, C.S. Lewis Academy/Veritas 18
Santiam Christian 48, Harrisburg 40
South Salem 52, West Salem 50, OT
Sutherlin 54, Cascade Christian 26
Umpqua Valley Christian 70, Powers 47
Wells 44, Cleveland 22
Westview 52, Southridge 38
Yoncalla 25, New Hope Christian 21
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
