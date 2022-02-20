Skip to Content
Saturday’s Oregon high school basketball scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

De La Salle 56, Westside Christian 54

Elkton 55, Days Creek 48

Illinois Valley 56, Bonanza 50

Knappa 52, Mannahouse Christian 27

La Grande 69, Baker 52

McNary 63, La Salle 41

Mohawk 41, Siletz Valley Early College 33

Nelson 53, Centennial 34

Regis 74, Jefferson 73

Roseburg 66, South Eugene 62

Seaside 52, Banks 49

Triangle Lake 57, Alsea 42

West Linn 58, Tigard 46

Willamina 46, Warrenton 45

BMC District Tournament=

Heppner 72, Stanfield 37

Union 64, Grant Union 27

CASCO League Playoffs=

Crosshill Christian 59, Perrydale 33

St. Paul 41, Willamette Valley Christian 35

HDL Tournament=

Crane 76, Adrian 62

Prairie City 67, Jordan Valley 51

Mountain Valley League District Playoffs=

Crosspoint Christian 44, North Lake/Paisley 33

Rogue Valley Adventist 62, Trinity Lutheran 55

OOL District Tournament=

Cove 46, Joseph 42

Nixyaawii 59, Powder Valley 51

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baker 50, La Grande 39

Bandon 44, Coquille 31

Banks 52, Astoria 50, OT

Bend 47, McKay 23

Central Linn 32, Oakland 15

Creswell 30, Harrisburg 28

Crow 57, Mapleton 33

Eddyville 52, Mohawk 47

North Douglas 58, Yoncalla 33

Pacific 43, Umpqua Valley Christian 42, OT

Salem Academy 38, Gervais 37

Silverton 59, Central 48

South Eugene 59, Roseburg 40

Vernonia 40, Faith Bible 39

West Linn 38, Tigard 32

Big Sky Tournament=

Echo 58, Ione/Arlington 24

Trout Lake, Wash. 44, South Wasco County 38

Blue Mountain District Tournament=

Stanfield 53, Heppner 33

Union 46, Enterprise 28

Casco League Playoffs=

Livingstone 47, Crosshill Christian 29

St. Paul 44, Perrydale 16

District Championship=

Willamina 51, Clatskanie 21

HDL Tourney=

Crane 44, Jordan Valley 31

Prairie City 55, Adrian 40

Lewis & Clark League Championship=

Oregon Episcopal 47, Riverdale 42, OT

MVL Tournament=

Chiloquin 31, North Lake/Paisley 29

Trinity Lutheran 43, Rogue Valley Adventist 36

OOL District Tournament=

Nixyaawii 59, Powder Valley 39

Wallowa 35, Joseph 34

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

