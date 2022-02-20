Saturday’s Oregon high school basketball scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
De La Salle 56, Westside Christian 54
Elkton 55, Days Creek 48
Illinois Valley 56, Bonanza 50
Knappa 52, Mannahouse Christian 27
La Grande 69, Baker 52
McNary 63, La Salle 41
Mohawk 41, Siletz Valley Early College 33
Nelson 53, Centennial 34
Regis 74, Jefferson 73
Roseburg 66, South Eugene 62
Seaside 52, Banks 49
Triangle Lake 57, Alsea 42
West Linn 58, Tigard 46
Willamina 46, Warrenton 45
BMC District Tournament=
Heppner 72, Stanfield 37
Union 64, Grant Union 27
CASCO League Playoffs=
Crosshill Christian 59, Perrydale 33
St. Paul 41, Willamette Valley Christian 35
HDL Tournament=
Crane 76, Adrian 62
Prairie City 67, Jordan Valley 51
Mountain Valley League District Playoffs=
Crosspoint Christian 44, North Lake/Paisley 33
Rogue Valley Adventist 62, Trinity Lutheran 55
OOL District Tournament=
Cove 46, Joseph 42
Nixyaawii 59, Powder Valley 51
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Baker 50, La Grande 39
Bandon 44, Coquille 31
Banks 52, Astoria 50, OT
Bend 47, McKay 23
Central Linn 32, Oakland 15
Creswell 30, Harrisburg 28
Crow 57, Mapleton 33
Eddyville 52, Mohawk 47
North Douglas 58, Yoncalla 33
Pacific 43, Umpqua Valley Christian 42, OT
Salem Academy 38, Gervais 37
Silverton 59, Central 48
South Eugene 59, Roseburg 40
Vernonia 40, Faith Bible 39
West Linn 38, Tigard 32
Big Sky Tournament=
Echo 58, Ione/Arlington 24
Trout Lake, Wash. 44, South Wasco County 38
Blue Mountain District Tournament=
Stanfield 53, Heppner 33
Union 46, Enterprise 28
Casco League Playoffs=
Livingstone 47, Crosshill Christian 29
St. Paul 44, Perrydale 16
District Championship=
Willamina 51, Clatskanie 21
HDL Tourney=
Crane 44, Jordan Valley 31
Prairie City 55, Adrian 40
Lewis & Clark League Championship=
Oregon Episcopal 47, Riverdale 42, OT
MVL Tournament=
Chiloquin 31, North Lake/Paisley 29
Trinity Lutheran 43, Rogue Valley Adventist 36
OOL District Tournament=
Nixyaawii 59, Powder Valley 39
Wallowa 35, Joseph 34
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
