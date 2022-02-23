High Desert Storm to host second-season open tryouts

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Ahead of their second season in the American West Football Conference, the High Desert Storm will be hosting open tryouts this weekend.

It will be the second time the indoor football team has held open tryouts. Before their inaugural season last year, the team added a handful of players from the open tryouts.

Tryouts will be this weekend on Saturday at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

You can find more information here on the tryouts.