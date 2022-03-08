Skip to Content
today at 12:24 PM
Published 11:45 AM

Five Central Oregon HS basketball teams set to compete at state tournaments

KTVZ
Madras sophomore Rylan Davis drives against Baker

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- For the first time since 2011 and only the second time ever, five Central Oregon high school basketball teams will be competing at the state championships.

The Crook County girls, Madras girls, Redmond boys, Ridgeview girls and the Summit boys will be competing this week at tournament sites in Coos Bay, Corvallis and Portland.

The #3 ranked Crook County, #1 Redmond and #4 Ridgeview will be playing in the 5A bracket at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis. Madras, ranked just outside the top five at #7, will play in Coos Bay. The #2-seeded Summit Storm will be playing in the 6A bracket in Portland.

Ridgeview and Summit will be looking to win their first state championship, as the Crook County girls, Madras girls, Redmond boys have won state basketball titles previously.

The last and only time that five Central Oregon teams made it to state was in 2011, when the Bend boys, Crook County girls, Madras girls, Mountain View boys and girls all competed.

