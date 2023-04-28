Bend native Luke Musgrave drafted 42nd overall, headed to the Green Bay Packers

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend's own Luke Musgrave was selected with the 42nd overall pick in the NFL draft, and was the third tight end taken in the second round.

The Packers addressed one of their biggest position needs and got a weapon for new starting quarterback Jordan Love with the selection.

There was only one tight end taken in the first round, with Utah product Dalton Kincaid going to the Buffalo Bills.

The Oregon State product had 47 catches, 633 yards and two touchdowns with the Beavers and will look to be a weapon for Love and the new-look Packers.

The Packers used a pick they acquired in the trade that sent four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets.

"The Packers are taking a chance on the upside of Musgrave, who was slowed by injuries during his college career," an Associated Press writer said. "Musgrave had just 47 catches for 633 yards and two touchdowns in his college career, but he showed enough promise in limited action to get regarded as a likely second-day draft pick."

He had 11 catches for 169 yards and a touchdown in Oregon State’s first two games last season before a knee injury knocked him out for the rest of the year.