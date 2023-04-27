‘Competitor’: Bend-based tight end Luke Musgrave ready to make a difference with NFL team

(Update: adding video, comments from Musgrave)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend High grad Luke Musgrave is heading to the NFL and will hear his name called at some point in this year's draft.

He's projected to get drafted in the second round.

“Do you have a feeling when you’re going to go and what teams are interested, or you're pretty much in the dark?” Sports Anchor Noah Chast asked Musgrave.

“In the dark -- could be any time and any team,” Musgrave said. “Totally in the dark, which is fun. It's kind of exciting, it's not up to you any more. I've done what I can do, and now its just kind of where the chips fall.”

The Oregon State tight end had 47 catches, 633 yards and two touchdowns in his four year college career, which included a shortened Covid season in 2020 and a shortened junior season due to injury.

According to his NFL draft profile, Musgrave is projected to get drafted some time in the second round and "has starter potential and should gain a coveted slot on draft boards from teams looking to add versatility to their 12 personnel (two tight ends) packages."

Musgrave has dreamed of getting drafted since the second grade, but says this is just the start of where he wants to be.

“This isn’t the goal -- the goal is to be a great NFL player,” Musgrave said. “This is just a stepping stone to get there. So it's not time to stop and celebrate, but it's time to pause and be thankful, then keep on moving and try to make a name for myself at the next level.”

Musgrave's dad, Doug, played quarterback for two years at Oregon.

His uncle, Bill Musgrave, another Oregon quarterback, played in the NFL and has been an NFL coach since 1997.

Luke, the 6 '6, 250-lb. tight end, was a three-sport athlete with the Lava Bear football, lacrosse and track teams, as well as a competitive skier.

He’ll join the Hollister brothers, Drew Bledsoe, Dan Fouts and a few other NFL players with strong ties to Bend.

“For a small town, Bend has quite a few guys to look up to, and if I needed to ask questions, to bounce some questions off of them,” Musgrave said.

With several NFL experts calling this draft the deepest tight end class in a decade, separating himself won't be easy.

“What is a team getting with you?” Noah Chast asked.

“Competitor. Tough guy,” Musgrave said. “Somebody that’s going to show up and be the same every day, and just compete and try to contribute to a team in any way possible that they’ll allow me to.”