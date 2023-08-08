Bend North Softball All-Stars lose extra-inning thriller to Italy, ending their LLWS run

GREENVILLE, NC (KTVZ) -- The Bend North Softball All-Stars gave it their all, facing elimination Tuesday against Italy in the Little League Softball World Series.

It was an incredible extra-inning battle, unfortunately with Italy on the winning side with a 9-5 win, and Bend’s remarkable season coming to an end.

Both teams started hot, with Italy scoring four runs in the top of the first, and Bend responding with three runs of their own.

Bend tied it up in the fifth with Kennedy Huff stealing home on a passed ball.

The game went to extras, and starting pitcher Janelle Guiney had to stop pitching after the first six innings, or else she would not have been able to pitch Wednesday.

MJ Eckman, the youngest player on the team, came on to pitch in extras.

She pitched a scoreless seventh inning, but Bend could not score in their half of the seventh.

Both teams started with a runner on second base in the eighth inning.

Italy scored two runs on Eckman in the top of the inning, and Guiney was put back into pitch.

They finished with five total runs in the inning, and went on to win 9-5.

Bend had some chances to score late, and this outcome will sting, but what a season for the Bend North All-Stars!

Winning districts for the first time, then states, then regionals -- and then representing all of Oregon and the Northwest in the Little League World Series.

A whole lot to be proud of!