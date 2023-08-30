Skip to Content
Sisters volleyball sweeps Crook County and Caldera in season opener

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Tuesday night Sisters High school hosted a non league triple header with Crook County and Caldera.

The senior and junior heavy Outlaws looked dominant, controlling their match with Crook County from the jump.

Last year Sisters finished third in 3A, while Crook County finished fourth in 4A.

The Cowgirls are a younger squad, while Sisters returns a whole lot of starters. 

Both teams swept the Wolfpack earlier in the night.

Sisters stats: 

Gracie Vohs - 10 kills, 5 blocks, 2 aces

Kathryn Scholl - 12 kills

Gracelyn Myhre - 8 kills, 3 blocks, 2 aces

Bailey Roberson - 8 kills, 4 blocks

Holly Davis - 30 assists, opened set 1 with a 9 point serving run, 3 aces

Mia Monaghan - 15 digs

