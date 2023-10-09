OSAA delegates unanimously approve boys volleyball as ’emerging activity’

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- High school boys volleyball is now an OSAA-approved "emerging activity."

There was unanimous approval from the organization's Delegate Assembly at their meeting Monday morning.

The approval is a stepping stone toward making boys volleyball a sanctioned sport in Oregon.

The state had two unofficial seasons the past two springs.

Last year, 420 students from 34 schools played in the spring season.

Bend High and Central Christian both had competitive teams.

A total of 72 schools have expressed interest in having a team for this upcoming spring, including five Central Oregon schools.

So far, 32 states currently offer boys volleyball as either an official sport (25) or emerging sport (7).

Nationally, boys volleyball participation has grown by 56% over the past 13 years and 22% since 2019.