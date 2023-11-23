Beavers and Ducks prepare for 127th and possibly final ‘civil war’ game

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Ducks and Oregon State Beavers have played each other every year since 1945, and faced off 126 times overall.

Their first matchup was played back in 1894, making it one of the top-10 most played college football rivalry games in the FBS. Overall, the Ducks lead the all-time series at 67-49-10, but the Beavers have won 2 of the last 3 meetings.

But with the Ducks agreeing to join the Big 10 conference next year, the stage is officially set for the final civil war game in Pac-12 history.

Bo Nix, the Oregon Ducks QB, told reporters earlier in the week "It's just another game, and we want to go out there and execute at a high level. And obviously, what happened last year is not something that we want to have happen again. So we just got to go out there and make sure we finish the game."

Jonathan Smith, the Head Coach for the OSU Beavers, chimed in on the matchup: "Living it and being in this state for multiple years, this emotion and pride, you win this game and you get to talk about it for a full year. And so, the intensity and emotions that come with it are a cool thing about college football."

Last season, it was the Beavers who emerged victorious, rallying back from a 21-point deficit to win 38-34 in Corvallis.

For the sixth-ranked Ducks, Oregon State is the final hurdle on their road to the Pac-12 title game, and perhaps, a trip to the College Football Playoffs.

If the Ducks win, they'll earn a rematch against the fourth-ranked Washington Huskies next week in Las Vegas. The winner of that game will be in position to earn the Pac-12's first playoff berth since 2016.

Jackson-Powers Johnson, an offensive lineman for the Ducks, expressed his anticipation for the game. "We're really excited to play that team, they're a great team, much respect to them. It's exciting that they're coming to the zoo this year and all the Autzen (stadium) fans will be excited and ready to go."

But another lineman, Steven Jones, downplayed the potentially final civil war game. "It's another game. It's going to be really exciting, I mean, it's the civil war, so it's a great game. It's our rival, I'm excited, we just have to go 1-0 this week."

For the 16th-ranked Beavers, motivation on Friday has more to do with the future than the past. Three months ago, Oregon helped deliver a death blow to the Pac-12 when they voted to move to the Big 10 in 2024.

The move initiated a mass exodus, pushing the Pac-12 towards the edge of extinction with only two schools, Washington State and Oregon State, remaining in limbo.

NewsChannel 21 will be at Autzen Stadium for possibly the final civil war game on Friday night, and bring you the highlights once the game concludes. The game will be on our sister station KFXO at 5:30 PM PT.