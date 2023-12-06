Oregon-Oregon State rivalry games in the works for 2024-25, per report

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon-Oregon State game will continue for at least the next two years, according to longtime Portland sports columnist John Canzano.

The rivalry game is back on, with the help of some other schools.

The Ducks and Beavers will play each other in Corvallis on September 14 next season.

To make it happen, Texas Tech canceled its game with Oregon on the 14th.

Boise State canceled its game with Oregon State on the 7th, and moved up its game with the Ducks to the 7th.

Canzano reports the Beavers will also play Purdue and Idaho state in 2024, and possibly start a "home and home" series with Cal and the University of Virginia.

He reported the Civil War game will go back to Autzen Stadium in 2025.