Sunriver Resort hosts charity kickoff tournament for brand-new indoor pickleball facility

SUNRIVER, Ore. (KTVZ) -- After Sunriver Resort added their outdoor pickleball courts this summer, they knew the winter - and the snow - would come eventually.

Now they have a brand-new indoor facility, and it's already taking off.

The new indoor pickleball facility gives the resort 18 total pickleball courts, which is the most for any resort in the Northwest, according to Lindsay Borkowski, the director of sales and marketing for Sunriver Resort.

“As a resort complex, I think we're really the largest pickleball for a resort community,” Borkowski said. “We’re very proud to be able to say that.”

Pickleball instructor Lou Bayol said the new indoor facility has been an early hit.

“It's been incredible. That's been a big weakness we had in Sunriver, no indoor pickleball,” Bayol said. “So now with this facility, as you can see, we’ve got very specific, permanent pickleball courts with the nice, permanent nets, and it's been a really popular event for people.”

This weekend’s charity kick-off tournament has more than 100 players signed up, and is sponsored by R&H Construction, St. Charles Health Systems and Sunriver Markets, among others.

Borkowski said they built these courts thinking of the Sunriver Pickleball Club members, but anyone staying at the resort can enjoy the fun.

Borkowski said, “We want to be able to serve our community, but also those who come and vacation at Sunriver Resort. And since pickleball is one of the fastest-growing sports in America, so they say, it was time for us to really respond to that and provide something to guests and members alike that they can enjoy here at Sunriver Resort.”

Bayol talked about the enjoyment people have playing the sport.

“Pickleball is such a fun sport,” he said. “People are having such a great time. Even though its competitive, you see opponents having fun with each other, congratulating each other on points. Its just a really fun thing to have going on here.”

The resort has plans for several more events, but this first tournament has already raised close to $15,000 for Habitat for Humanity of La Pine-Sunriver.