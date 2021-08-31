Akin wins consecutive starts, leads Orioles past Jays 4-2

AP National Sports

By IAN HARRISON

Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — Keegan Akin allowed one run through five innings and won consecutive starts for the first time, Ramón Urías hit a go-ahead double in the sixth inning and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-2. Akin allowed two hits, walked three, and struck out five. The second-year left-hander allowed one run over seven innings in a win over the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday for his first victory of the season. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Danny Jansen hit solo home runs for the Blue Jays, whose had a three-game winning streak stopped.