Mullen goes for 100th victory as No. 13 Florida visits USF

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

Florida coach Dan Mullen goes for his 100th career victory when the Gators play at South Florida on Saturday. Only 173 men have reached the milestone in college football history. Of those, only 17 accomplished the feat in the powerhouse Southeastern Conference. Mullen is 99-55 in 13 years as a head coach, the first nine at Mississippi State and the last four in Gainesville. The Bulls are 1-9 under second-year coach Jeff Scott.