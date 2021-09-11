Edwards leads New Hampshire over Towson 26-14

AP National Sports

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Bret Edwards threw two touchdown passes to lead New Hampshire to a 26-14 victory over Towson. Edwards was 24-of-32 passing for 261 yards. He tossed a 54-yard touchdown pass to Sean Coyne late in the second quarter to give New Hampshire (2-0, 2-0 Colonial Athletic Association) a 20-7 halftime lead. Edwards’ 2-yard scoring throw to Dylan Laube capped the scoring with 10:00 minutes left. Evan Horn had two of the Wildcats’ four interceptions. New Hampshire coach Sean McDonnell collected his 100th win with the Wildcats.