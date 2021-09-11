Fans celebrate revived Classic with big-name pro coaches

AP National Sports

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Sports Writer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Fans at the Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium had much to celebrate at the first Southern Heritage Classic in two years. It’s always a party at the HBCU showcase. But in addition to the two-year absence, much of the enthusiasm revolved around the coaches of the teams: Tennessee State’s Eddie George and Deion Sanders of Jackson State. Buses, RVs, tents, big TVs and smokers _ lots of smokers _ packed the parking lots closest to the stadium. Fans literally danced and stepped whiling away the time before kickoff. This was big time college atmosphere; think tailgates outside Tennessee’s massive Neyland Stadium, or Bryant-Denny Stadium, home of the Crimson Tide, the Shoe at Ohio State or a big bowl game. Then add a plus-one.