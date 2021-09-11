Henderson, Delaware beat St. Francis (PA) 27-10

AP National Sports

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Nolan Henderson was 18-of-23 passing for 263 yards and a touchdowns to help Delaware beat St. Francis (PA) 27-10. Ryan Coe made field goals of 36 and 26 yards before Dejoun Lee scored on a 1-yard run to cap a 14-play, 58-yard drive with 15 seconds left in the first half and give Delaware (2-0) a 13-3 lead. Jyron Russell finished 14-of-25 passing for 165 yards with an interception scored on a 66-yard run for St. Francis (0-2).