Monmouth holds off Fordham 26-23

AP National Sports

NEW YORK (AP) — Tony Muskett threw for one touchdown and ran for another and Monmouth edged Fordham 26-23. Juwon Farri rushed for 156 yards and a touchdown for the Hawks, who got a crucial two points in the third quarter when Justin Terry intercepted a pass on an attempted two-point conversion to push the lead to 23-16. Nick Null’s first field goal for Monmouth with 13:26 to go made it 26-16. The Hawks finished with 469 yards, one more than Fordham. Lonnie Moore IV became the Monmouth career kickoff return record-holder after picking up 57 yards on four returns.