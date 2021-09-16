Patriots look to continue mastery over AFC East-rival Jets

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

The rivalry between the New England Patriots and New York Jets has been overwhelmingly lopsided lately. The Patriots have won the past 10 meetings. New England has 21 season series sweeps against New York, including 12 under coach Bill Belichick and five straight overall. This marks the first matchup between the Patriots’ Mac Jones and the Jets’ Zach Wilson, who were both taken in the first round in April. Jones went 29 for 39 for 281 yards and a touchdown in his NFL debut against Miami. Wilson was sacked six times by Carolina, but finished 20 of 37 for 258 yards and two TDs with an interception.