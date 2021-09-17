Aces rout Sky 103-70, clinch second seed

AP National Sports

CHICAGO (AP) — Riquna Williams scored 22 points, Kelsey Plum added 20 and the Las Vegas Aces used a big run to close the first half to rout the Chicago Sky 103-70 and clinch the second seed for the WNBA playoffs. Dearica Hamby added 17 for Las Vegas (23-8), which will have a double bye into the semifinals when the playoffs begin next week. Chicago (15-16) was locked into the six seed and will host the seventh-seed in a first-round game on Thursday.. Candace Parker scored 20 points and Kahleah Copper 18 for the Sky, who shot 40%.