Allmendinger slides past Cindric to steal Bristol win, title

AP National Sports

BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) — AJ Allmendinger slid past Austin Cindric in overtime Friday night at Bristol Motor Speedway to win both the NASCAR Xfinity Series race and the regular season championship. Cindric was attempting to win two regular season titles in a row. He and Allmendinger open the Xfinity playoffs next week tied for the lead. The frenzied final lap saw Allmendinger, Cindric and Justin Allgaier swap the lead three-wide several times until finally Allmendinger and Cindric crashed across the finish line.