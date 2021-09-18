Adams leads The Citadel over North Greenville 45-13

AP National Sports

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Jaylan Adams accounted for two touchdowns, and The Citadel beat Division II-member North Greenville 45-13. Adams threw a 72-yard touchdown pass to Raleigh Webb on The Citadel’s second play from scrimmage. Destin Mack’s interception return of 92 yards set up Adams’ 3-yard TD run late in the third quarter that stretched the Bulldogs’ lead to 35-6. Kaelan Riley was 13-of-23 passing for 173 yards and threw one interception for North Greenville. Colin Karhu kicked two field goals. Joshua Edwards scored on a 100-yard kickoff return with about five minutes left.