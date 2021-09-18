Brock gets 2 TDs, Maine forces 4 turnovers in 31-26 win

AP National Sports

ORONO, Maine (AP) — Freddie Brock had a rushing and receiving touchdown, Elijah Barnwell added a score on the ground, and Maine beat Merrimack 31-26 in the first meeting between the two teams. Brock caught a pass out of the backfield and raced for a 51-yard scored to give Maine a 29-20 lead early in the third quarter. Ray Miller intercepted a fourth-quarter pass for Maine’s fourth takeaway, and the Black Bears forced a turnover on downs with 3:15 remaining before running out the clock. Derek Robertson was 11-of-23 passing for Maine.