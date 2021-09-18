Candelario and Garneau homer, Tigers beat Rays 4-3

AP National Sports

By MARK DIDTLER

Associated Press

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla (AP) — Jeimer Candelario and Dustin Garneau homered as the Detroit Tigers beat the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays 4-3. Tampa Bay has a 7 ½ game lead over second place Boston. Toronto is 8 ½ games back, with the New York Yankees trailing by 10 Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier was placed on the COVID-19 related IL with general illness symptoms before the game, while shortstop Taylor Walls was scratched from the lineup due to general illness. Tigers center fielder Derek Hill left in the fifth with a left knee injury after laying a bunt down, making contact with first baseman Ji-Man Choi near the bag and then stepping awkwardly on the back of the base.