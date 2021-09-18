Herta claims pole at Laguna Seca as Palou eyes IndyCar title

AP National Sports

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

MONTEREY, Calif. (AP) — Colton Herta will attempt to defend his 2019 victory at Laguna Seca from the pole on Sunday. Should he win the race, he’d match his father Bryan Herta as two-time winners on the rolling California road course. Colton would also pass his father for career victories with five. Alex Palou and Pato O’Ward were the only two title contenders to advance to the final round of qualifying. Palou will start fourth and O’Ward will start sixth. Palou holds a 25-point lead in the standings with two races remaining. O’Ward says the title is Palou’s to lose.