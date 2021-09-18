Mane reaches 100 goals for Liverpool in 3-0 win over Palace

AP National Sports

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Sadio Mane has scored for the ninth straight time against Crystal Palace and reached 100 goals for Liverpool to set his team on its way to a 3-0 win in the English Premier League. The Senegal forward got to the milestone at Anfield by converting from close range in the 43rd minute after Mohamed Salah’s header from a corner was parried out by Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita. Ten of Mane’s century of goals for the Reds have been scored against Palace. Salah and Naby Keita added goals in the second half. Liverpool has won four of its five league matches.