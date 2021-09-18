Monmouth wins Big South opener on road with 41-14 romp

AP National Sports

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Juwon Farri rushed for three touchdowns, Tony Muskett passed for two more and Monmouth defeated Charleston Southern 41-14 in the Big South Conference opener for both teams. Farri opened the scoring with a run from the 2, capping a 14-play, 75-yard grinder of a game-opening drive that ate 5:35 off the clock. He added a run from the 5 as Monmouth (2-1, 1-0) led 14-0 after another five-minute drive near the end of the first quarter. Jack Chambers scored both TDs for Charleston Southern (1-1, 0-1) on runs of 8 and 20 yards. CSU’s Garris Schwarting, who tied Big South and school records with four receiving touchdowns a week ago, was held to two catches for 7 yards.