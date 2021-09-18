Nolan, Baylor lead Oregon State’s rout of Idaho 42-0

AP National Sports

GARY HOROWITZ

Associated Press

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Oregon State took care of business Saturday against FCS opponent Idaho, dominating from the outset in a 42-0 victory.

Chance Nolan passed for three touchdowns and B.J. Baylor ran for two scores as the Beavers amassed 438 total yards and were stout defensively.

Oregon State led 28-0 at halftime and was not challenged by the Vandals, who have lost 17 of the past 18 matchups against the Beavers, dating back to 1953.

It was Oregon State’s first shutout since a 3-0 victory over Pittsburgh in the 2008 Sun Bowl.

