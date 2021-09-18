Pirates beat Marlins 6-3, 1 win from 1st sweep of season

AP National Sports

MIAMI (AP) — Ke’Bryan Hayes doubled twice and survived a ninth-inning tumble on the pitcher’s mound in the game’s second failed attempt to catch a poup, helping the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Miami Marlins 6-3 and move within a win of their first series sweep this year. Miami catcher Nick Fortes homered and singled in his major league debut, a night after Payton Henry was behind the plate for the Marlins in his debut. They became the first teammates to debut as starting catchers on consecutive days since the St. Louis Browns’ Joe Jenkins and Jack Enzenroth in 1914.