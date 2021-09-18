Russell throws for 4 TDs, Saint Francis top Wagner 39-24

AP National Sports

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Jyron Russell threw for four touchdowns and Saint Francis made two big plays in the closing minute to defeat Wagner 39-24 in a Northeast Conference opener. Russell’s fourth touchdown pass, a 13-yarder to Judah Tomb allowed the Red Flash to expand it’s lead to 32-24 with 4:23 to play. When the Red Flash got the ball back and were forced to punt, Jordan Slaiby put a 56-yarder on the Wagner 1 with 54 seconds remaining. On second down, Raymond Crittenden had a short pick-six. Touchdown passes on consecutive offensive snaps in the third quarter put Saint Francis up for good. Jaalon Frazier threw for two TDS and ran for another for Wagner.