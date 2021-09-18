Sarr brace for Watford as Norwich loses 5th straight game

AP National Sports

NORWICH, England (AP) — Ismaila Sarr has scored twice as Norwich’s losing start to the Premier League season extended to five games after a 3-1 defeat to Watford at Carrow Road. The Hornets’ record signing proved too good for the Norwich defense with his brace putting the game beyond the hosts. The visitors had taken an early lead as Emmanuel Dennis headed past Tim Krul after being marked poorly in the 17th minute. Teemu Pukki struck his, and Norwich’s, second league goal of the season to level the contest when he beat the offside trap before sending the ball over Ben Foster 10 minutes before halftime.